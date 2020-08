Shirley Polovina

In Honor of my Mother, Shirley Polovina

On her 90th Birthday

I grew up watching my mother handle any obstacle

life threw at her. I'm sure she cried herself to sleep

many nights, but she still got up every morning

and did an amazing job raising us.

I COULD NEVER BE WEAK.

I LEARNED FROM THE BEST!

Happy Birthday Beauty

Love you, Nanci