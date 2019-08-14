Shirley Rae Smith (nee Jennings)

CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley Rae Smith (nee Jennings) Crown Point, age 83, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2019 after years of suffering with Alzheimer's.

Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Donnie Smith; son, Tim (Pam) Smith; granddaughters, Jill (Johnny) Kim, Jessica (fiance Matt Semchuck) Smith and Jordan Smith. Also survived by her brother, Larry Jennings and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Chester and Delena Jennings and sister in law, Diane Jennings. Shirley was a long-time resident of Whiting before moving to Crown Point. She was a lover of music, art, and dancing. Shirley was a member of Lake Hills Baptist Church in Schererville.

Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lake Hills Baptist Church 9209 W. 85th Avenue, Schererville, IN with Pastor Philip Humber officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN ) and on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Hills Baptist building fund. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.