Shirley Schleicher (Foster) Haley
Shirley Schleicher Haley (nee Foster)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Shirley Schleicher Haley (nee Foster), age 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Shirley was a teacher at Boone Grove Elementary School.

Shirley was an accomplished equestrian and had won three world championships. She enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, golfing, and modeled for Tri-Kappa sorority and other philanthropic organizations.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Schleicher and William Haley; daughter Cindy Marino. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Jim) Hollis, Charlene (Scott) Senak; grandchildren Chelsea (Kris) Rush, Angie Hollis McGriffin, Bryan Marino, Tanya (Jeff) Booth, Carly Senak, Shelby Senak; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law Michael Marino. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers/donations, "take a friend to lunch."

BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Dear Charlene and Family,

My sympathies and prayers to all at the loss of your mom. She was certainly a beautiful and kind lady. Always enjoyed spending time at your house growing up. Many fond memories of those childhood days in Brookwood.

Peace be with you all.

Love, Karen Adams Smith
Karen Adams Smith
Friend
October 7, 2020
It was an absolute pleasure to do Shirley's hair! I'm so glad she was a great part of my life. I will never forget her:) what a beautiful lady
Lori Bales
Friend
