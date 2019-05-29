Shirley Teresa Massey

Shirley Teresa Massey was called home to God on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born to the late Anthony and Anna (Garber) Parthun on March 20th, 1936. She was preceded in death by her two sisters: Anne Aydelotte and Madeline Lesch.

She was a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. Shirley graduated from Emerson High School in 1954 and still enjoyed monthly luncheons with her classmates and friends. She met the love of her life William J. Massey; her "Bill ",when he moved in across the street and used her shade tree to wash and wax his car. They dated for seven years before marrying on September 3rd, 1960.

They had three children: Susan Massey Cook, Sara (Kenneth) Lorenz, and Joseph (Jaime) Massey. They made many happy memories for their children, whether it was a surprise day off of school to go to the Tulip Festival in Holland, Michigan or a family vacation to Disney World or Sunday drives to explore.Their time together was cut short in 1981 when Bill was called home to God much too soon.

Shirley continued to be a role model of faith, strength, and love for her family after Bill was gone. She was a much loved Granny to her three granddaughters: Ana Claire Lorenz, Isabella Anne Massey, and Elena My Massey. She never missed a book fair, dance recital, or school program. She shared summers with her family at the cottage in Michigan that Bill bought her for their 20th Anniversary. She was a member of Nativity of Our Savior for over 40 years where she volunteered every summer in the kitchen for the Festival. Shirley was a room mother for all three children and volunteered in the Nativity school kitchen and lunchroom all throughout her children's time at the school. She was a founding member of the former Children's Research Foundation and lifelong supporter of Saint Jude Hospital, both focused on curing childhood cancers. She was a member of Nativity Altar and Rosary Sodality and prayed the rosary daily. She will be greatly missed by many Including her "bestest" friend Pat and her Zachary. She was not only an amazing example for her children but also a supporter, companion, and friend. She will be forever missed and loved.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road in Portage. Father Kevin McCarthy will be officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. There will also be visitation from 2:00p.m. until 5:00p.m. and 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue in Portage on Thursday May 30th and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Nativity. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com