Shirley Zielaskowski

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Shirley Zielaskowski, age 80, of Schererville, formerly of Munster, passed away Friday December 20, 2019 at Southlake Methodist Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josie Zielaskowski, brother Raymond Ziel, and loving sister Mary Ann (Peter) Labarbara. She is survived by her sister in law, Mary Lou Ziel, beloved brother in law Peter Labarbara, nieces Joellyn (John) Bierman, Nancy (Greg) Brandner and nephew Greg (Dana) Ziel, special aunt (Dzinka) Ginny McHale and numerous cousins.

Shirley worked in the banking business for 55 years. She will be missed by all her family.

Funeral services will be Private, BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, Munster, IN entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.burnskish.com.