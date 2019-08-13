Slavka Matijevic

Guest Book
  • "memory eternal"
    - ilija matijevich
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Serbvian Orthodox Church
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Slavka Matijevic

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Slavka Matijevic age 92 of Cedar Lake, passed away August 11, 2019.

Survived by her husband Ilija; five children: Mirko, Milka Petrovic, Ilinka Marinkovic, Stevo, Zivko and families; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, Kumovi and dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Serbvian Orthodox Church, Schererville with V. Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Friends are invited to vist with Slavka's family on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., (Rt. 30 east Cline Ave). Pomen service at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2019
