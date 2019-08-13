Slavka Matijevic

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Slavka Matijevic age 92 of Cedar Lake, passed away August 11, 2019.

Survived by her husband Ilija; five children: Mirko, Milka Petrovic, Ilinka Marinkovic, Stevo, Zivko and families; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, Kumovi and dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Serbvian Orthodox Church, Schererville with V. Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Friends are invited to vist with Slavka's family on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., (Rt. 30 east Cline Ave). Pomen service at 7:00 p.m.