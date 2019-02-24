Slyvia Simko-Werbel

MANSFIELD, TX -

Sylvia Simko-Werbel, 82, a loving wife, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 24, 2019 in Mansfield, TX.

Sylvia was born March 26, 1936 in East Chicago, IN to Frank and Mary Simko. She grew up and worked in East Chicago, IN; a long-time employee-retiree from Inland Steel in 1991. She married Fred Werbel July 1991 and the couple lived and worked together at Milt's clothing store in East Chicago for many years. The couple retired and moved to Boynton Beach, FL in 2000. They loved the warm weather, beaches, traveling, sailing, playing golf and were very passionate about tennis. After her husband passed in April 2013, Sylvia moved to Mansfield, TX to live closer to her brother, Robert Simko. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Simko of Mansfield, TX; sister-in-law, Eileen Simko of Munster, IN; nephew, Michael Simko and wife, Carol of Munster, IN; niece, Cindy Martin and husband, Chris of Noblesville, IN; nephew, Trey Simko and wife, Sarah of Celina, TX; niece, Reagan Simko Freeman and husband, Josh of Fulshear, TX; six great-nephews and niece, Mitchell Martin, William Simko, Tucker Freeman, Tressa Freeman, Samuel Simko and Tate Freeman; and other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Werbel; father, Frank Simko; mother, Mary Simko; and brother, Frank Simko.

Per Sylvia's wishes, no services are planned.