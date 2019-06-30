Socorro Marina "Penny" Ford

LaGRANGE, IL - Socorro Marina "Penny" Ford, age 90, of LaGrange, IL, formerly of Hammond, IN; beloved wife of the late Harold E. Ford, Jr.; loving mother of Elizabeth Puanani Ford (Joseph Errington), the late Timothy Dennis (Debra) Ford, Daniel Terence Ford, Christopher Patrick (Linda) Ford, Corrine Nalani (Gary Peden) Ford-Peden, and Constance Leimomi Ford; proud grandmother of Eric, Kara, Clela, Kaitlin (Dan), Rose, Ross, and Jacob (Allison); dear great-grandmother of Kina, Keeli, and Connor; beloved aunt of Antone Remich. The family will be conducting a private service at a later date.

Memorial donations to the American Indian College Fund in Penny's name are appreciated (https://collegefund.org/). Arrangements entrusted to HALLOWELL & JAMES FUNERAL HOME, COUNTRYSIDE. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.