Sonja Peardon (nee Shutt)

HAMMOND, IN - Sonja Peardon (nee Shutt) age 72 of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She is survived by Don, her loving and devoted husband of 54 years. Her children: Shelly Peardon, Pam (Ed) Guffey and Kevin (Anji) Peardon; grandsons: Ryan (Kassandra), Elijah, Johnny, Matthew, Joshua, Mikey and Jesse; and great grandchildren: Skylar and Leo. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Shutt, step-father Alva Pruett and mother, Minnie Pruett.

Sonja was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was a 1965 graduate of Calumet High School.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by call us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com