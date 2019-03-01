Sonya Frieson

GARY, IN -

Sonya Frieson age 68, of Gary formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She is survived by husband, Robert Frieson, Jr.; two daughters: Detranean (Blain) Lewis and Priestice Ebonique Frieson; three grandchildren: Emoni, Kennedy and Kieori; five sisters: Barbara (Raymond) Johnson, Peggy (James) McCarty, Geneva Carter, Celeste (Joe Lee) Daniel, Cynthia Williams; mother-in-law, Lillian Bates; sister-in-law, Joanne Frieson; brother-in-law, Michael (Julie) Bates and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 11:00a.m. Grace Baptist Church 3602 Ivy Street East Chicago, Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 Grace Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Frieson was retired from AT&T and the Lake County Clerks office. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Frieson family during their time of loss.