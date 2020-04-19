Sophia A. (Grys) Sowa

Sophia A. Sowa (nee Grys)

HAMMOND, IN - Sophia A. Sowa (nee Grys), age 102, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, John Sowa; daughter, Joanne Sowa; son, J. David Sowa; parents, Joseph and Frances Grys; sister, Marie (late, William) Artibey; and brothers, Stanley (late, Renee) Grys and Frank (late, Sally) Grys. She is survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and several dear friends.

A private Funeral Service was entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. A memorial service celebrating Sophia's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are welcome to provide to charities that are in need during this difficult time in the world.

Published in The Times on Apr. 19, 2020
