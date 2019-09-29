Sophia Djujich (nee Radanovich)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sophia Djujich (nee Radanovich), age 94, of Merrillville, IN passed away on September 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Mirjana (Eleazar) Gomez; granddaughter, Gabriela; numerous Kumovi and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Branko.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church of Merrillville with Rev. Marko Matic officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will take place on Monday from 9:00 AM til time of service at St. Elijah Church only.

Sophia was a member of the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church.