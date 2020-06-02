Sophie (Kozlowski) Gaszala
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Gadzala (nee Kozlowski) CROWN POINT, IN - Sophie Gadzala (nee Kozlowski), age 102 of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Barbara (John) Frank, Richard (Jean Ann) Gadzala, Patricia (Jean Pierre) Moraldo; two brothers: Louis (late Dorothy) Kozlowski, Chet Kozlowski; two sisters: Maryh Skwiat, Agnes (late Joseph) Craig; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Andrew; two brothers: Stanley and Leo Kozlowski; and two sisters: Lottie Mikolajewski and Adeline Lewadowski. Mrs. Gadzala was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, the P.W.A. Queen of Peace, the P.N.A. Madam Curie Circle, and the P.R.C.U. Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville) with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved