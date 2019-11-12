Sophie Kukulinski

CROWN POINT, IN - Sophie Kukulinski, age 95, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA to Gust and Mary Kutris. Sophie married Ludrick Kukulinski on August 25, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2009.

Sophie is survived by her three children: Ludrick (Marianne), Michael (fiancée, Jana) and Marlene (Kenneth) Sledz; grandchildren: Victor, Nicholas, Stephanie, Amanda and Mary; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Sophie loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing Bridge, knitting, cooking and for many years playing golf and bowling. She lived in many places throughout her life; most recently Crown Point, and prior to that Jamestown, TN and South Holland, IL.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sophie's name to .

