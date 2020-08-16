1/1
Sophie (Krainovich) Lemaich
1926 - 2020
Sophie Lemaich (nee Krainovich)

CHICAGO, IL - Sophie Lemaich (nee Krainovich) passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Born October 8, 1926 in Cicero, IL the daughter of the late Michael Krainovich and the late Dorothy Krainovich (nee Babich). She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lemaich, daughter, Dorothy "Saya" Trandofilovic and son, Nicholas Daniel Lemaich. She is survived by her brother Peter Krainovich; sister in law Marry Krainovich; daughter in law Barbara Lemaich; grandchildren: Michael and Christopher Lemaich, Nicole and Robert Stanley; great grandchildren: Nicholas, Matthew, and Alexander Lemaich and Marko and Melia Stanley who she loved with all her heart. She was a lifelong member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church as well as a member of the Kolo and Senior Citizen Club. She volunteered many hours at the church hall cooking and baking. Sophie was known as one of the best bakers in all of South Chicago which she was very proud of. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, August 17, 2020 where Sophie will lie in state from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church 18600 Stoney Island, Lansing, IL. 60438 with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic as well as state and local health official mandates, masks are required for the visitation and services. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
AUG
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. To Bobby and Nicole, your cousins Sandra, Charles, and Roberta send their deepest condolences.
Roberta Lemaich
Family
August 16, 2020
Our dear neighbor. What a beautiful picture of our dear friend +Sophie. I will forever treasure the memories of the Lemaich family and our wonderful friendships that extended back to the not only +Sophie and +Bobby and family, but our dear Krainovich friends. Living in South Chicago meant lifelong friendships and memories and losing +Sophie is another kink in that great circle of community. May her memory be eternal and a blessing to all that knew and loved her! Rest easy dear +Sophie, I will miss you and your lovely greetings whenever I came home. (and your Russian Torte...you were the master)
With love and respect,
Martha
Martha Ostoich Teshich
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Lemaich-Stanley-Krainovich-Moone and Costello Families: Please accept our most sincere sympathies on lovely Sophie’s passing!
We all loved Sophie! She was our neighbor at 9743, for so many years. Sophie’s kindness and friendliness will always be remembered by us and our boys. We are so sad to lose another of the greatest generation, but know she was welcomed by her parents, brothers, her Bob, Seya and Nicky. Her Russian Torte was contest-worthy! We will remember her working long hours in the church hall kitchen only to come into the room with a smile and eager to sing and dance. She was one of our Sloboda’s most loyal supporters. Vjenaja Pamjat! ❤☦
Ljubi Hayden
Friend
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2020
