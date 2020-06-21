Spencer M. Greer

KOUTS, IN - Spencer M. Greer, 82, of Kouts passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born February 17, 1938 in East Chicago, IN to Eclas and Gladys (Moore) Greer, graduated from Hammond Morton High School, served proudly with the U.S. Marines aboard the USS Los Angeles, and received Education and History degrees from Indiana State University and Southeast Missouri State. Spencer's career as a History teacher at Spohn Elementary & Middle School in Hammond ran from 1967 - 2002, the entire lifetime of the school. He was a beloved coach and referee during that time and was eventually inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame for his dedication to the athletes. Along with his wife, Carol he directed the CYO activities at All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond for many years, developing a relationship with Father Patrick Gaza that still endures along with friendships through St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Spencer relished his Marine Corps experience and fraternity of brother marines that he continued to meet and correspond with. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond.

On August 31, 1963 he married Carol Fischer who preceded him in death on April 14, 2020. Survivors include their children, Keith Greer of Scottsburg, IN, Tim Greer of Hammond, Amy Gapen of Rye, NY, and grandchildren, Keith, II, Michael and Grace.

A memorial service for Spencer and Carol will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements, KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS.