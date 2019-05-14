Srbislav Trikich

MUNSTER, IN - Srbislav Trikich, age 82 of Munster, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was a member of St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and retired employee of Bencor Company with several years of service.

Srbislav is preceded in death by his parents Simo and Jovanka and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Stana Trikich, three children Vesna Kostur and family, Jelena Mrdjan and family, Dragoljub Trikich and family; three step children, Savo Micic, Grozdana Micic-Weis and family, Dragic Micic and family; 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville at 11:00a.m. with V Rev Marko Matic officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery (St Sava). For further information please contact Mileva or David at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com