Stacey L. Granger

CROWN POINT, IN - Stacey L. Granger, age 48, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born in Gary, IN on June 18, 1970. Stacey was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Granger; grandparents, Richard (Wilma) Foster, Lee (Patricia) Granger. She is survived by her father, Joseph (Billie-Faye) Granger; brother, Sean (Melissa) Granger; nephews, Reilly, Carson Granger. Stacey attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, and Andrean High School. She was also a graduate of Indiana University. Stacey was employed at United Airlines and was currently a proud employee of Nipsco. Away from work, Stacey loved spending time with her nephews. She enjoyed movies, baking, Farmers Markets, and taking the boys out to dinner.

Friends are invited to visit with Stacey's family on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from BURNS, CROWN POINT, to St. Mary's Church 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmelite Home for Girls.