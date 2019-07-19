Stacey Marie (Turchany) Weimer (1983 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Stacey Marie Weimer (Turchany)

GALENA, IL - Stacey Marie Weimer (Turchany), age 36, passed away on July 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband: Ben Weimer; son: Aiden Weimer; mother: Kelly (Shane) Frede; maternal grandparents: Marie and Edward Turchany; in-laws: Mike and Tracy Myls; brothers: Matthew (Kerri) Halawa, Samuel Halawa, Nicholas Halawa, and Tony (Stacey) Capizzi; sister: Lauren (Dakotah) Blount; uncles and aunts: Chris and Sherie Turchany, Patty and Rick Furlane, Stevie and Kathy Kalocinski, and David and Pat Kalocinski; two great uncles: Henry and Stanley Zalewski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father: Jim Krotser; brother: James Anthony Halawa; and great grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Kalocinski, and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Augustus. Stacey was very kind hearted and loved by everyone who met her. She always had a smile on her face and loved working with children (early childhood years).

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on July 19, 2019
