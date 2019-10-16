Stacie Rae Laufenburger

NEW YORK, NY - Stacie Rae Laufenburger, 43, of New York, passed away on October 9, 2019. She is survived by: husband Richard G. Laufenburger Jr., mother Donna R. Vana (Marsha Halford), brother CJ Miller, godparents Patrick and Sharon Degard, uncles Kevin (Pamela) Vana and Corey (Marilee) Vana, loving cousins, stepsisters, and numerous aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Helen Vana.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Stacie was so kind, generous, loving, and caring. She was employed by Moet-Hennessey in New York until she and Richard followed their dream to Asia. Stacie volunteered for the Cancer Society, the Food Bank of New York, and other organizations too numerous to name, and was a 1994 graduate of Griffith High School.

Memorials in Stacie's name may be made to her mother for the American Food Bank.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.