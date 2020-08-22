Stacy Laine Hodges

SPANISH FORT, AL - Stacy Laine Hodges, 53, a resident of Spanish Fort, AL, passed away August 13, 2020. Stacy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Nelson Downs. Stacy is survived by her husband, David Hodges of Spanish Fort, AL; two children, Tanner (Danielle) Samila of Chicago, IL and Liam Hodges of Spanish Fort, AL; mother, Shirley Converti of Salem, VA; sister, Pam (Steve) Cotton of Roanoke, VA; brother, Jeff (Holly) Downs of Cuyoga, IN; step-mother, Sherri Downs of Pleasant Hill, IA and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Stacy's vibrant personality and sense of humor will be missed by her many friends and extended family. She loved animals, baking, singing, antiquing, sewing and, most of all, her husband and sons. David and her two boys were the center and light of her life.

Services will be held in Bondurant, IA, where Stacy grew up and where she will be interred.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Louis University Liver Center at www.friendsoftheslulc.org. Arrangements by Wolf-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematoyr, Inc., 27409 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL (251 )625-2900, www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.