Stan J. Okninski

LANSING, IL - Stan J. Okninski (Stan DA Man), of Lansing, IL, was called to his eternal resting place, March 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of Susan Okninski; dear father of Denise, David (Carrie), Sheila, and Steven; beloved grandfather to Elena and Hannah; brother to the late Johnie and Tadeusz (Bob) (Donna). Preceded in death by his parents Zygmunt Okninski and Katherine Schambach.

Due to the current health environment, services will be private at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster. Please visit www.burnskish.com.