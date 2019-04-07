Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley A. Scepkowski.

Stanley A. Scepkowski

DYER, IN - Stanley A. Scepkowski 85 of Dyer passed away on April 4, 2019 at Franciscan St. Margaret Hospital. Born on November 7, 1933 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Leo (Helen Motosinski) Scepkowski. Stanley worked for the Water Department for the city of Hammond. He also served in the United States Army while stationed in Germany. Stanley enjoyed traveling, and was an avid Cubs fan. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Stanley will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 Noon in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, Indiana 46310, with Father Dennis Faker officiating, burial will follow in the Sorrowful Mother Cemetery in Wheatfield. Stanley will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

