Stanley "Stas" Alfred Bafia

LOWELL, IN - Stanley "Stas" Alfred Bafia, 78, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Marianna (Caplicka) Bafia in Hammond, IN on December 30, 1941. On June 12, 1965 he married Kathleen Anderson in Hessville, IN.

Stas graduated from Hammond Tech and went on to play baseball and basketball at Western New Mexico University, completing his Bachelor's Degree. Later he acquired his Master's Degree from Valparaiso University. In addition, Stas coached each of his children's athletic teams.

Stanley was an outstanding athlete and was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. He was a member of Suncrest Christian Church, and enjoyed his Cub/Cardinal banter with Pastor Greg Lee. Stas was an avid sports fan rooting for the Colts, Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. Stas, also affectionately known as Poppy and Popski was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Stas is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Bafia; three children; Rich Bafia of Crown Point, IN, Michelle (Bob) Hall of Gilbert, AZ, David (Angela) Bafia of Westfield, IN; five grandchildren, Emily (Aaron) Hartley, of Murietta, CA, Devin Bafia of Crown Point, IN, Lizzie Hall, of Gilbert, AZ, Brady Bafia, of Westfield, IN, Emersyn Bafia of Westfield, IN; and one great-grandchild, Greyson Stanley Hartley of Murietta, CA. Also, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Bafia of St. John, IN. In addition he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Stas was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Marianna Bafia; and brothers, Alfred, Alex, Joseph, Johnnie, Edward, Richie Bafia and his loyal dog of 14 years, Bruno.

