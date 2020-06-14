Stanley Alfred "Stas" Bafia
1941 - 2020
Stanley "Stas" Alfred Bafia

LOWELL, IN - Stanley "Stas" Alfred Bafia, 78, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Marianna (Caplicka) Bafia in Hammond, IN on December 30, 1941. On June 12, 1965 he married Kathleen Anderson in Hessville, IN.

Stas graduated from Hammond Tech and went on to play baseball and basketball at Western New Mexico University, completing his Bachelor's Degree. Later he acquired his Master's Degree from Valparaiso University. In addition, Stas coached each of his children's athletic teams.

Stanley was an outstanding athlete and was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. He was a member of Suncrest Christian Church, and enjoyed his Cub/Cardinal banter with Pastor Greg Lee. Stas was an avid sports fan rooting for the Colts, Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. Stas, also affectionately known as Poppy and Popski was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Stas is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Bafia; three children; Rich Bafia of Crown Point, IN, Michelle (Bob) Hall of Gilbert, AZ, David (Angela) Bafia of Westfield, IN; five grandchildren, Emily (Aaron) Hartley, of Murietta, CA, Devin Bafia of Crown Point, IN, Lizzie Hall, of Gilbert, AZ, Brady Bafia, of Westfield, IN, Emersyn Bafia of Westfield, IN; and one great-grandchild, Greyson Stanley Hartley of Murietta, CA. Also, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Bafia of St. John, IN. In addition he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Stas was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Marianna Bafia; and brothers, Alfred, Alex, Joseph, Johnnie, Edward, Richie Bafia and his loyal dog of 14 years, Bruno.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are able to visit with the family on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave,. Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will take place the following morning, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM with Pastor Greg Lee officiating. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN following the funeral service. Donations to honor Stas may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital - www. donate.lovetotherescue.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalwww.stjude.org.

To leave a kind memory or message of condolence please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
2 entries
June 13, 2020
Another Tech Tiger passes, Rest in peace, Stan,
Michael J. Swentko
June 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Winifred Thompson
