Stanley F. Jasinski

MUNSTER, IN - Stanley F. Jasinski, age 90 passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (nee Kolina) Jasinski and daughter, Sheri (Bill) Krizman; sister, Dorothy Carroll; daughter-in-laws: Cathy Jasinski and Karen Jasinski; grandchildren: Andy, Amy and Ashley Jasinski; great granddaughters: Tristan and Jocelyn Jasinski; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley Jasinski, Sr. and Anna Jasinski; brother, Frank Jasinski; and sons: Gerald (Gerry) and Terrance (Terry) Jasinski.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Declan McNicholas. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. with a Vigil Service at 4:30 p.m., and again on Thursday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Stan was a graduate of Bishop Noll and Northwestern University and co-owner of Standard Cement Block Company in Hammond, IN. His greatest joy was Fishing trips to Canada with his sons, grandson and friends and was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears and Notre Dame Football. He was loved deeply by his family and will be greatly missed. Loved one's request donations be made to Dementia and Alzheimer's research Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana 922 E. Colfax South Bend, IN 46617. www.kishfuneralhome.net