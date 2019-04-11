Stanley "Stas" Kordys

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Stanley "Stas" Kordys, age 86 of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

He is survived by his four sisters: Helen (Wally) Korotky, Lillian (Armand) Lopez, Bernice (late John) Szmutko, Shirley (late Tom) Bobin; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Kordys; sister Veronica Dobis; four brothers: Anthony, Joseph, John, and Len Kordys.

Stas was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a Gold Card member of the Gary Sportsmen Club, and a member of the Silver Bell Club, PNA Lodge #2365. Stas was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1950, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a spark tester at U.S. Steel.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday from 2:00-8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hospice of the Calumet.

