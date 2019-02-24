Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Kranc.

Stanley Kranc

CROWN POINT, IN - Stanley Kranc, age 83, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene. Loving father of Marie (Larry) Nowak, Linda, and Kathy (Lewis Witham) Hall. Devoted grandfather of Crystal Hall. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley Sr. and Josephine; sisters: Lottie, Mary, Sophie, Regina, and Frances and brothers: Joseph and Felix. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Stan was a retired employee of Culter Hammer Company. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Victor's Church and a member of the U.S.M.C. League.

Visitation and Funeral Services Tuesday, February 26, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN where friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno, IL. in Stanley's name appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY-CEDAR LAKE, IN. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.