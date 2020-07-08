1/
Stanley M. "Stan" Sienko
Stanley M. Sienko "Stan"

LOWELL, IN - Stanley M. Sienko "Stan", age 61, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Stan is survived by his wife, Francine "Fran" Sienko and daughter, Sarah (Jared) Meeks.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Stan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
