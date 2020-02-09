Stanley P. "Swiss" Dombrowski

MUNSTER, IN - Stanley P. "Swiss" Dombrowski, age 100, late of Munster, IN passed away on February 6, 2020. Dear son of the late Paul and late Mary (nee Michalkiewicz) Dombrowski. Dear brother of the late Rose (late Frank) Rydzewski, late Ann (late Raymond) Prieur and the late Casmir Dombrowski. Beloved uncle of Ramona (late David) Skarupa, Robert, James Paul and the late Cathy Prieur. Cherished great-uncle of Paul Prieur. Also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Retired employee of Lever Brothers and a member of the Quarter Century Club. Stanley's family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Munster Med Inn, especially Lisa "Angel".

Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Michael Church 83rd & South Shore Drive from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago, IL 773-731-2749. ww.elmwoodchapel.com