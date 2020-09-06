Stanley P. Wagner

DYER, IN - Stanley P. Wagner, age 84, passed away September 2, 2020. Stan was born July 4, 1936 in Oshkosh, WI to the late Arnold Wagner and Loretta Wagner Kielberg. He spent his first 19 years around that area. He graduated from Rosendale High School. He then enlisted in the Navy and spent the next four years, over half in Naples Italy. In 1959 he married Nancy Miller who survived him. He was employed by Nipsco as a lineman for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He spent the next 28 years enjoying many hobbies such as woodworking, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends who needed help. He was happiest when someone needed help.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy Wagner; son, Robert Wagner; grandson, Joshua (Justine) Hines; great-grandchildren Ethen and Leighton Hines; sisters, sister-in-Laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Services will be private. As a tribute to Stan please do a favor and help someone in need to pass on his legacy. A special thanks to Harbor Lights Hospice and Caiaphers Mulenga for the excellent care.

