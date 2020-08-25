Stanley T. Oboy

HIGHLAND, IN - Stanley T. Oboy, age 94, of Highland, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irene; daughter Joyce; son David (Elaine); grandchildren: Jeffery, Gregory, Luke, and Colette; sister Germaine Fehner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Marie, Ted, Frank, Lilian, Rose, Ed, and Eugene.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery.

Stanley was a WWII Veteran of the US. Army and a member of the American Legion Post 369. In lieu of flowers donations to the SHARE Foundation would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com