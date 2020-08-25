1/
Stanley T. Oboy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley T. Oboy

HIGHLAND, IN - Stanley T. Oboy, age 94, of Highland, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irene; daughter Joyce; son David (Elaine); grandchildren: Jeffery, Gregory, Luke, and Colette; sister Germaine Fehner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Marie, Ted, Frank, Lilian, Rose, Ed, and Eugene.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery.

Stanley was a WWII Veteran of the US. Army and a member of the American Legion Post 369. In lieu of flowers donations to the SHARE Foundation would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:30 AM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Stanley as a good neighbor and humble man to whom we could share the joys and sorrows of this earthly life.Our hearts go out to Irene and the family as you mourn his loss
Brian Huizenga
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved