Stanley Zawadzki

NORTH HAMMOND/WHITING -

Stanley Zawadzki, 93 of Whiting, IN; formerly of Hammond, IN. Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Hammond – Whiting Care Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Zawadzki, mother, Anna Zawadzki (nee Kawycz) and granddaughter Elizabeth A Zawadzki. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Hilda Zawadzki (nee Zielke); loving father of Michael A. Zawadzki and his wife Kathy Zawadzki (nee Ramsey), Edward J Zawadzki and his wife Theresa Zawadzki (nee Chidalek) and John J Zawadzki and his wife Rachel Zawadzki (nee Novak), grandfather of Jacquelyn A. Zawadzki and her husband Robert Davis and his great grandson Ryder Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services.

Stanley Zawadzki was born in Brody, Poland, now part of the Ukraine. As a young man he was taken to Germany by the Nazi army for a work detail. After being liberated by the US forces he served as an interpreter of the US Army for Polish, Russian and German languages. After World War II he immigrated to the United States and lived and worked in Hammond, IN. A short time later he joined the US Army serving of seven years in Japan. Korea and Europe during the Korean Conflict. attaining the rank of Sergeant. He worked and retired from American Steel Foundries (Amsted Rail) in the Hammond, IN plant with over 40 years of service. He was an active Life Member of the VFW in Hammond and was a past post commander. He was also a member of the American Legion. He loved going dancing, enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an all-around handyman. Devoted to his family, Stanley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 would be appreciated.