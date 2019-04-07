Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stefen "Steve" Dobrowolski.

Stefan "Steve" Dobrowolski

HIGHLAND, IN - Stefan "Steve" Dobrowolski, 73, of Highland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie, of 47 years; his three devoted children, Steve (Jen), Allan, and Lynette; two adoring grandchildren, Nicole and Ryan; two sisters, Helen (David) Wright, and Irene (John) Roznowski, and several nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his dear parents, Stanley and Mary Dobrowolski.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Gathering from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM at the funeral home, immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, in memory of Steve, would be appreciated. www.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org

Steve graduated from Griffith High School in Griffith, Indiana, in 1963, attended Indiana University, and proudly served in the United States Army. He retired as a sales manager from Gerber Products, after 30 years. He was an avid Indiana University basketball fan, and a die-hard Cubs fan. He also bowled in leagues at Plaza Lanes for over 40 years.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com