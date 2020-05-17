Stella (Sailor) Sobilo
Stella Sobilo (Sailor) EAST CHIGACO, IN - Stella (nee Kenar) Sobilo, age 96, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Stanley Sobilo Sr. and her son Larry (Lorna) Sobilo as well as 11 sisters and brothers. She is survived by her daughters Denise Sobilo, Adrianne (John) Ansay, Stacey (Robert) Zurek, sons Stanley Sobilo Jr., and Richard (Cathy) Sobilo, as well as 16 loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Stella was a lifelong East Chicago resident and lifelong parishioner at St. Stanislaus Parish. A graduate of St. Stanislaus School and East Chicago Roosevelt High School, class of 1942. Right after high school, Stella aided the war effort working at Blaw Knox in East Chicago. A pioneer of women's sports, Stella coached volleyball, basketball and track at St. Stan's for over 25 years, starting in the 1960's. Stella also coached at the High School level and was the first softball coach at Bishop Noll Institute, earning conference and sectional titles. Stella stayed active throughout her life playing softball, volleyball and bowling well into her 60's.For all her efforts, she was presented the Fr. Vincent Mooney Award from the Diocese of Gary, the East Chicago Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Bishop Noll Family Hall of Fame. Stella was also proud of her Polish American heritage and served as a National Delegate and Women's Division President of the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. She also hosted and chaired numerous National PRCUA Sports Tournaments in Northwest Indiana. Throughout all activities and accolades, Stella's life has been most guided by her faith. She was a member of the St. Stan's Rosary Sodality, a volunteer at Church and School, a member of St. Stan's Happy Timers and devoted Catholic. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., from St. Stanislaus Church with Msgr. John J. Seikeirski officiating. Closing prayers at 9:30 a.m. Friday-from Funeral Home before Mass. A private burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL due to Corona Virus restrictions. For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Acevez Funeral Home
MAY
22
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Acevez Funeral Home
MAY
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Acevez Funeral Home
4918 Magoun Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
219-398-1418
May 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Sobilo family. It was a privilege to know Mrs. Sobilo. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe Rajchel
Friend
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
