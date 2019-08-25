Stephan C. Miley

HAMMOND, IN - Stephan C. Miley age 62, of Hammond passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Stephan is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debbie (nee Van); dearest daughters, Jennifer (Nathan) Watts and Diane (Clayton) Allen; precious grandchildren, Kaylee, Desirae and London; parents, William and Isabel Miley; sister, Ann (Matt) Wojas; brother, Bradley (Linda) Miley; mother in law, Carole Van; sister in laws; brother in laws; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny and Jeffrey Miley; and father in law, Thomas Van.

Stephen was a 1975 graduate of Morton High School in Hammond, Indiana. He proudly served in the US Army and Navy and was a member of VFW Post #1563. He enjoyed owning and firing his guns and cannons. Stephan was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, and son that will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Pastor Ronald Saatkamp officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM –7:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com