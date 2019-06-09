Stephan (Steve) George Kucer

MUNSTER, IN - Stephan (Steve) George Kucer, of Munster, age 94, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He is survived by his four children: Stephan Bradley Kucer, Kirsten Kucer, Garry Kucer (Laurie McCain), and Kris Kucer (Jerry) Dombrowski, and his dearly beloved grandchildren: Danielle and Sean Kucer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Darlene (nee Boldt) Kucer and his 10 siblings.

Steve was the last living offspring of Andrew and Anna Kucer, Hammond, Indiana. He was a student-athlete standout at Hammond High School and served in the US Marines during WWII. After the war, he attended the University of San Francisco. He then returned to his high school alma mater to teach history and economics along with coaching basketball and football, all of which he loved doing. In 1999, he was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame.

Steve enjoyed going to Port Aransas, TX during the winter months and spending summer weekends gardening at his cottage on Lake of the Woods in Plymouth, IN. Additionally, he loved meeting up with his friends at McDonalds daily as well as reminiscing with his teacher friends on Fridays.

Steve was known for his wit and sense of humor as well as his no-nonsense character. He will be remembered by his family and friends for the glint in his eye and his welcoming smile.

Family and friends may gather at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN) on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M.

