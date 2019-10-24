Stephanie Grabovac (nee Lepacek)

WHITING, IN -

Stephanie Grabovac (nee Lepacek), age 93, of Whiting, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Munster Community Hospital. She is survived by her loving children: daughters, Jeanne Toft of Hammond and Nancy Petkunas of Sherborn, MA; son, James (Lisa Gabrish) of Ogden Dunes; adored grandchildren, LCDR Kenneth Petkunas, USN (Erin Petkunas); Stephanie Petkunas and Anna Grabovac; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.Stephanie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Arnold J. Grabovac. She was also preceded in death by her son, Arnold S. (Patricia Huckabee); granddaughter Bristy Day Grabovac; grandson A.J. Grabovac; and brother Louis (Evelyn Yaeger) Lepacek.Stephanie was born on August 6, 1926 in Trstena, Czechoslovakia. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 4, along with her mother Justine (Samelak) and brother Louis to join her father Stephan, who was already in Whiting.

Stephanie was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School (now Bishop Noll Institute), class of 1945. She spent the majority of her career at the Liberty Savings and Loan Assoc., Whiting, from which she retired in 1985. Stephanie was a very active member of Immaculate Conception Church. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Family trips and milestone celebrations were always highlights for her. Stephanie and her late husband were practically inseparable, and together spear-headed many church fundraisers and dinner dances.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be at Baran Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00p.m. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.