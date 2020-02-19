Stephanie K. Castle

PORTAGE, IN - Stephanie K. Castle, 57 of Portage, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born May 17, 1962 in Fort Dodge, IA to James and Yvonne (West) Kuhens. Stephanie was a registered nurse and worked for 30 years at the VNA of Porter County, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso.

On October 12, 1985 in Valparaiso, Stephanie married Craig Castle who survives along with her father, James Kuhens; and children, Sydney Castle and Christopher (Sarah) Castle. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service on Sunday at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to American Diabetes Association, Phil's Friends, or Immanuel Lutheran School.