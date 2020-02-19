Stephanie K. Castle (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1700 Monticello Park Dr
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Stephanie K. Castle

PORTAGE, IN - Stephanie K. Castle, 57 of Portage, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born May 17, 1962 in Fort Dodge, IA to James and Yvonne (West) Kuhens. Stephanie was a registered nurse and worked for 30 years at the VNA of Porter County, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso.

On October 12, 1985 in Valparaiso, Stephanie married Craig Castle who survives along with her father, James Kuhens; and children, Sydney Castle and Christopher (Sarah) Castle. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service on Sunday at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to American Diabetes Association, Phil's Friends, or Immanuel Lutheran School.
Published in The Times on Feb. 19, 2020
