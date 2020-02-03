Stephen C. Bechard (1960 - 2020)
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
60453
(708)-636-1200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Oak Lawn First Church of the Nazarene
6343 W. 90th Place
Oak Lawn, IL
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Lawn First Church of the Nazarene
6343 W. 90th Place
Oak Lawn, IL
Obituary
Stephen C. Bechard

Stephen was born August 25, 1960 to Chester and Doris Bechard – Statler and passed away January 30, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Sheryl; children: Danielle Bechard (AJ Zuleger), Samantha Bechard (Brandon Demik), Andrew Beutien, Maryellen Huber and Garrett Huber (Tasha Curtis). Adored Papa to Kylie Huber, William Davidson, Kaylee Bechard, Ariana Mae Ruble , AJ Zuleger Jr., Callie Bechard, Addison Slater, Raylan Huber, Chase Vaughn, Devin Huber, Oaklyn Vaughn, Ryker Zuleger and Carson Demik. Brother to Pam (Jim) Gall, Paula (Ray) Deddo, the late Caroline (Todd) Gottschall and Joe (Christine) Bechard. Preceded in death by daughter Kacie Marie Bechard and infant twin sons, Stephen Carl and Gregory James Bechard. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.

Info: 708-636-1200.
Published in The Times on Feb. 3, 2020
