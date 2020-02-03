Stephen C. Bechard

Stephen was born August 25, 1960 to Chester and Doris Bechard – Statler and passed away January 30, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Sheryl; children: Danielle Bechard (AJ Zuleger), Samantha Bechard (Brandon Demik), Andrew Beutien, Maryellen Huber and Garrett Huber (Tasha Curtis). Adored Papa to Kylie Huber, William Davidson, Kaylee Bechard, Ariana Mae Ruble , AJ Zuleger Jr., Callie Bechard, Addison Slater, Raylan Huber, Chase Vaughn, Devin Huber, Oaklyn Vaughn, Ryker Zuleger and Carson Demik. Brother to Pam (Jim) Gall, Paula (Ray) Deddo, the late Caroline (Todd) Gottschall and Joe (Christine) Bechard. Preceded in death by daughter Kacie Marie Bechard and infant twin sons, Stephen Carl and Gregory James Bechard. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 at CHAPEL HILL GARDENS SOUTH FUNERAL HOME, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Lying in state Tuesday February 4th at Oak Lawn First Church of the Nazarene (6343 W. 90th Place, Oak Lawn, IL) from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Edward Cemetery, Lowell, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.

Info: 708-636-1200.