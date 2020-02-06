Stephen D. Beres, Jr.

LAKE STATION, IN - Stephen D. Beres, Jr., age 88, of Lake Station, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to the late Stephen and Mary Beres. Steve proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. During that time, he met WAF, Frances Bakunis and they were married February 27, 1954 at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, Texas. Steve retired from US Steel where he worked as an auditor for the plant. Very active in his community, Steve served on the Lake Station School Board, was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, was an IHSAA official for over 30 years, ushered at St. Francis Xavier Church and was a member of the American Legion Post #100 in Lake Station and Post #279 in Miller.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Frances Beres; daughters: Debra Glover of LaPorte, Denise (Briane) Wierck of Bettendorf, IA, Dianne Beres of DeMotte; son, David (Christine) Beres of Fond Du Lac, WI; granddaughters: Rebecca (Terry) Smith, Meredith (Nick) Kahnke, Stephanie Spaniol, Natalie (Mike) Ross, Andrea (Jacob) Rosemeyer; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Beres, Sr. and Mary Eskut; one brother, Jerry Beres; and one sister, Margaret McLaughlin.

Visitation for Steve will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station starting with prayers at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.