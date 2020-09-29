1/
Stephen J. Kosteba Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen J. Kosteba, Jr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Stephen J. Kosteba, Jr., age 75 of Cedar Lake passed away September 25, 2020. He is survived by his children, Amy Louise (Reed Llewellyn) Kosteba of Sumava Resorts, IN and Mark Kosteba of Cedar Lake; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents; Stephen Kosteba, Sr. and Mary Kosteba; and sister, Marge Pazanin. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service with military honors will take place Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Deacon John Bacon, officiating. Stephen loved fishing, hunting, traveling to Florida, and being with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved