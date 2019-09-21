Stephen Kaschak

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Stephen Kaschak, age 91, of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born in Garanda, Hungary on September 13, 1928 to the late Ilona Kavecsanszki and Lajos Kaschak. At age 16, Stephen was forced to Germany under Nazi occupation and was held prisoner of war under the Americans. At age 20, the U.S. Army liberated the prison camp and he became a free man. At that time, like everyone, he was looking for the American dream and came to the United States.

When he was 21, he found employment in East Chicago at Youngstown Sheet and Tube (now known as LTV). In 1952 he was called to serve in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Salzburg, Austria. Upon returning home from service, Stephen returned to work at LTV from which he retired after 45 years. Gardening was his passion. Stephen was a jack of all trades, and there was nothing he couldn't fix.

Stephen is survived by the love of his life, Aranka (nee Bencze), whom he married on October 8, 1962 in Hungary and then returned back to the states. They would have celebrated their 57th anniversary this year. He is also survived by his son: Steven Robert, of Valparaiso; his daughter: Rita, of Griffith; his grandkids – and lights of his life: Erica and Nathan; his sister: Marika, in Hungary; and many nieces and nephews in Hungary. He is preceded in death by his two brothers: Tibor and Lajos.

Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Chapel service Monday, September 23, at 10:00 AM, Fr. Joseph Vamos officiating. Additional visitation from 9:00 until time of service. All services held at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Interment with military honors Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. For information, call 219-980-1141.

Stephen touched so many lives, words cannot express how much he will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A very special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at Wittenberg Village who provided such excellent care for Stephen during his stay. www.mycalumetpark.com