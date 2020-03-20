Stephen "Moses" Moyer

BURNHAM, IL - Stephen "Moses" Moyer, age 72, of Burnham, IL passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jo (nee Jaderberg). Loving father of Tiffany (Brian) Grund and Toby Moyer. Grandchildren Ashlynn and Owen Grund and Tobin Moyer were his great joy. Moses was the oldest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his sister, Janet, and is survived by siblings Greg (Jeannine), Mike (Denise), John (Jan), Rick, Roseanne, and Mary Kay (John). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Stephen is also survived by treasured friends Joe Zeno and Jimmie Golidy who helped keep his spirits up, especially during the difficult years.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 PM, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Cremation to follow.

Steve was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Ft. Wayne, IN, where he played center on the football team. He followed the Chicago Bears (for better or worse). He loved fishing and was a life-member of the Calumet City Fishing and Hunting Club where he currently served as a member of the board. He also enjoyed traveling, playing online poker and riding his Harley. Moses was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to the . www.schroederlauer.com