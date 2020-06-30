Stephen Nisevich

11/29/1912-6/30/2006 IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEPHEN NISEVICH LOVING FATHER, GRANDFATHER, GREAT GRANDFATHER & GREAT-GREAT GRANDFATHER ON HIS 14TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. It has been 14 years since you have left us, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers.

Your Loving Family P.S. Love to Mom, Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby and Keira.