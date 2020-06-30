Stephen Nisevich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Nisevich

11/29/1912-6/30/2006 IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEPHEN NISEVICH LOVING FATHER, GRANDFATHER, GREAT GRANDFATHER & GREAT-GREAT GRANDFATHER ON HIS 14TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. It has been 14 years since you have left us, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers.

Your Loving Family P.S. Love to Mom, Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby and Keira.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved