Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
  • "My son Todd sent me the information, I am Gus Demoff son..."
    - Gerald Demoff
Service Information
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-845-3600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Obituary
MUNSTER, IN - Steve A. Demoff, age 71, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Jodie Mae Demoff (Jewett); children: Brian (Alicyn) Demoff, Stephanie Demoff, Anna Sherron, Danielle (Ryan) Kornaus; grandchildren: Jake, Brandon, Lauren, Layla; one brother, Clifford (Linda) Demoff. Preceded in death by his parents: Betty and William Demoff and brother, Willie Dee. Demoff Jr.

After 44 years of service, Steve retired from ArcelorMittal. Steve loved sports and was a devoted Steelers fan. At his favorite football games, you could find him cheering on his grandson, Brandon. He created many friendships as he tended bar at Willie Dee's Tavern in Calumet City, IL. Steve was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will take place Monday, July 15, 2019 1:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019
