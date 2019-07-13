Steve A. Demoff

MUNSTER, IN - Steve A. Demoff, age 71, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Jodie Mae Demoff (Jewett); children: Brian (Alicyn) Demoff, Stephanie Demoff, Anna Sherron, Danielle (Ryan) Kornaus; grandchildren: Jake, Brandon, Lauren, Layla; one brother, Clifford (Linda) Demoff. Preceded in death by his parents: Betty and William Demoff and brother, Willie Dee. Demoff Jr.

After 44 years of service, Steve retired from ArcelorMittal. Steve loved sports and was a devoted Steelers fan. At his favorite football games, you could find him cheering on his grandson, Brandon. He created many friendships as he tended bar at Willie Dee's Tavern in Calumet City, IL. Steve was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will take place Monday, July 15, 2019 1:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.