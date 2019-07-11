Steve C. Vido

DYER, IN - Steve C. Vido, age 90, of Dyer, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Shirley Vido, daughter Tracey (Larry) Hardy, brother Charles (Wanda) Vido, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Jeff Vido, and brothers Rudolph and Ronald Vido.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Burial service will be private.

Steve was a very proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion Post 369. He worked as a crane operator at Inland Steel for 40 years. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.