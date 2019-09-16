Steve J. Zubek

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Steve J. Zubek, age 99 of Merrillville passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He is survived by his three children: S. Gregory (Constance) Zubek, Susan (late James) Mitchell, Lee (James) Terstenyak; three grandchildren: Sallie (Eric) Zubek Jancovech, Mollie (John) Wanek, Christine Terstenyak; five great-grandchildren; and his dear friend Marge Lepp. Preceded in death by wife of 31 years, Elizabeth and his granddaughter Jessica.

Mr. Zubek was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He was a Coast Guard veteran of W.W. II, having served three years in the Atlantic and three years in the Pacific. He was a retired machinist from the Machine Shop, Gary Works, U.S. Steel with 42 years of service. Steve enjoyed Wednesday breakfasts with his retired friends. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, collector of model trains, and enjoyed playing cards.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 A.M. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. Jon Plavcan officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

