Steve P. Medved

CROWN POINT, IN - Steve P. Medved, 86 of Crown Point, formerly of Kouts, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born December 23, 1932 in Westmoreland County, PA to Edward and Maggie (Horwat) Medved. Steve served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He then made his career as a Crane Operator with Heckett Engineering and was a proud lifetime member of Operating Engineers Local 150. Steve was also a member of the American Legion in DeMotte and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Kouts. He enjoyed doing home and yard projects, gardening, and spending time with his beloved wife and family. Steve will be remembered as a faithful, honest, and loving man, who will be dearly missed.

On June 7, 1953 in Gary, Steve married Dorrothy Janette Lammons, who preceded him in death in 2010. He is survived by their daughter: Diane (Dale) Durst of Crown Point; granddaughter, Erin Medved of Alpharetta, GA; sister, Dorothy Carbone of Irwin, PA; daughter-in-law, Lisa Medved; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Glenn Medved.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts.