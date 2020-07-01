Steve Urevig

GRIFFITH, IN - Steve Urevig, age 55 of Griffith, lost his 1-1/2 year battle with cancer on Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was a 1983 Griffith HS graduate. He was married to Nikki Everett of Lockport, IL. Employed by Hill Mechanical, Steve was a union Sheet Metal Worker in Local 73, spending much of his career leading construction and refurbishment projects in the city of Chicago. Steve enjoyed his time at Pastrick Marina with his boat, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and at times fancied himself a used car dealer. More than anything Steve loved to have fun with friends and family around him, the more the better, or just sitting on a bar stool telling a tall story and supporting the sale of the "King of Beers".

Steve is survived by his loving wife Nikki, step children Mackenzie and Devin Everett, two brothers, Ron (Jannie) Urevig of Crown Point, Brian (Trisha) Urevig of Highland, niece Alex (Tim) Shutske, nephew Zack (Jenny) Urevig, niece Lauren Urevig, in-laws Steve (Billie) Lieb, brother in-law Steve (Stephanie) Lieb, niece Lexi and nephew Cody Lieb and great niece and nephew Gage and Piper Shutske. Preceded in death by his mother Sandy Lawler.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Party to share stories and memories on August 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 5:00 p.m. at Pastrick Marina - Yacht Club,3301 Aldis St., East Chicago, IN 46312.