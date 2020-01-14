Steve V. Doloszycki

CROWN POINT, IN - Steve V. Doloszycki, age 75, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Steve is survived by his wife, Diane Doloszycki of 54 years; two sons: William (Julie) Doloszycki and Steven (Jennifer) Doloszycki; grandchildren: Sydney, Addison, Sydney, Samantha and Brooklyn; and his four-legged campion, Shadow. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ann Doloszycki.

Steve enjoyed flying model airplanes and was a big Notre Dame Football fan. He was a devoted husband and for the past ten years, caretaker for his wife; and loving father and grandfather. Steve attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

